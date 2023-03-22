Marshall County School Board planning for significant building project

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County School Board is involved in discussions with architects and engineers to review building needs in the Marshall County Schools System.

The school board is planning to borrow a large amount of funds to begin a building project that will impact the entire school district, according to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam. Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said the school board plans to borrow between $60 and $80 million to make this project possible.

The school board would use funds accumulated through the 1-cent tax to pay back the borrowed money in time. In the most recent Marshall County School Board meeting on March 17, Chief Financial Officer for the school system, Bob Hagood, said the school board could borrow between $70 and $74 million for the project.

The projection presented by Hagood would not be enough to meet all of the needs of the system. The property where Claysville School used to be is still for sale. The school board hopes those additional funds from a sale would be enough. The school was listed for sale in April 2022.

“We’ve had some prospects look at it,” Dr. Wigley said to The Advertiser-Gleam.

Districts that are part of the Marshall County Schools System include Kate Duncan Smith DAR School, Douglas, Asbury, Brindlee Mountain and the Marshall Technical School.

At this time, Dr. Wigley is not sure when architects and builders will have a proposed plan ready for the board. Dr. Wigley is hopeful a potential plan would be proposed within 90 days.

