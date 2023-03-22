Deals
Landers McLarty Subaru to host summer essentials drive to benefit Rose of Sharon

Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it will continue its partnership with Rose of Sharon Soup...
Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it will continue its partnership with Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen by hosting a summer essentials drive from April 1 - May 31.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it will continue its partnership with Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen by hosting a summer essentials drive from April 1 - May 31.

Landers McLarty Subaru has an ongoing partnership with Rose of Sharon that has benefited the soup kitchen greatly. During the summer essentials drive, Landers McLarty Subaru will encourage the public to donate items like sunscreen, hats, bug spray, deodorant, chapstick, mini fans and cooling towels.

The event will officially begin at 10 a.m. on April 3. At the end of the donation drive, all of the items collected will be taken to Rose of Sharon to be given out to the underserved people living in Huntsville.

A full list of items can be found on Landers McLarty Subaru’s social media pages and Rose of Sharon’s social media pages.

