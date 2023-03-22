Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The actress who plays Ariel in the upcoming release of “The Little Mermaid” on the big screen says she has found her voice on set.

Singer and actress Halle Bailey will star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic.

Bailey admitted in an interview with CNN that she struggled to speak up for herself in professional working environments.

But the Grammy-nominated artist said her “Mermaid” co-star, Melissa McCarthy, helped her overcome those feelings.

McCarthy plays the villainous sea witch Ursula in the movie.

Bailey said she watched McCarthy being comfortable advocating for herself on set, which encouraged Bailey to do the same.

Bailey and McCarthy hit theaters in the premiere of the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing $72,000 Corvette in Madison County
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida

Latest News

The recalled drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
Jury finds man guilty of capital murder after 2018 shooting death of Huntsville 3-year-old
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 faculty members shot at Denver high school