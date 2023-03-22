Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Grindr to distribute free home HIV tests

Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.
Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular LGBTQ+ dating app is working to combat the spread of HIV.

Grindr is distributing free at-home HIV tests to users in the United States as part of a new public health initiative.

HIV continues to affect the gay, bi and trans-community more than many other groups.

The test is now available to order from the app’s main menu. Just look for the “free HIV home test” button.

People will get an OraQuick kit. It is an FDA-approved, over-the-counter test that works by swabbing the gums. Results take about 20 minutes.

Grindr partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University and Building Healthy Online Communities, a consortium of public health programs and gay dating apps.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida
Jessie Bowen's parole revoked
‘Finally’: Mother of Boaz murder victim reacts to killer’s sentence

Latest News

A giant blob of seaweed called sargassum may be headed toward some popular travel destinations.
Here's what to know about the seaweed blob
The show, which will offer highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on...
Ringling Bros. circus is returning — minus the animals
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020,...
FDA looking into another COVID-19 booster dose
FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute