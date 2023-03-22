Deals
‘Good boy’: Crossville PD welcomes first narcotics K-9

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crossville Police Department has a new officer on the force, and his nose is razor sharp. K-9 Officer Lobo is the first narcotics detection officer in the department’s history.

“K-9 Lobo can detect narcotics from meth, heroin, cocaine, opioids and marijuana. He is trained to detect the odor of narcotics inside buildings, schools, vehicles, any location narcotics may be,” says Crossville Police Officer Michael Kilgore.

Officer Kilgore is Lobo’s handler and he says K-9 officers are a great tool to have on the force.

“A lot of people don’t want to give you consent to search their vehicles and it’s a good resource to have. Any agency that doesn’t have one, I think it’s a good resource,” says Kilgore.

Officer Kilgore says this job can be dangerous for both of them. With the increase in fentanyl cases across the counties, one sniff could fatally harm Officer Lobo.

“It can be dangerous because a lot of narcotics he is detecting and smelling [are] laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a dangerous drug, you could touch it and you could pass out and die,” says Kilgore.

Officer Kilgore plans to continue courses that will allow him to use Lobo to track down fleeing suspects.

“In case a suspect flees, we can track a subject on foot if he’s hidden in the woods or anything like that. But we’re in school and we should be done here soon,” Kilgore says.

Officer Kilgore hopes to have completed the courses this summer so that he and his partner can serve his community in more ways.

