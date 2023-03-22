Former Franklin Co. bus driver convicted of DUI, reckless endangerment appeals jail sentence

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman serving time for driving a school bus while under the influence is fighting her sentence in court.

A judge found Rhonda Barksdale guilty of driving a Franklin County School bus full of children while under the influence in Sept. 2022. She was charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment and DUI. Nearly two months later she was sentenced to 3 years but she immediately appealed the case.

On Mar. 22, the judge over her case recused himself, this comes after District Attorney Jeff Barksdale recused himself.

Colbert County DA Hal Houghston has taken over the case even though it is out of his jurisdiction.

“Jeff Barksdale the DA had recused himself, they asked me to be a special prosecutor on the case, I accepted it and got into the case a couple months ago,” he said. “Today we were here for a pre-trial hearing. I met with the defense, there was an additional discovery that had to be provided. As well as the judge informed us that he is recused from the case and another judge will be appointed to the case going forward.”

As of now there is not a trial date set for Barksdale’s appeal.

