Extraordinary Veterans: Raymon and Ray Russell

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every month WAFF 48 is taking the opportunity to honor Extraordinary Veterans.

Ray Russell is an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam who nominated his late father, Raymon Russell, who served as an Army medic during World War II.

Russell’s dad was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He says his father took photographs of all the places he went to during the war.

Now, the Hartselle resident takes his and his father’s military artifacts and photos and showcases them at local schools.

“A lot of these kids don’t understand history. It’s one thing to read it in a book but they get dates and places, people they never heard of. If they can touch it and this is what they wore and this is what they slept on and what they ate. I even have c-rations here, that means something to them,” Russell said.

