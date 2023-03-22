Decatur PD officers confiscate trafficking amounts of fentanyl, man arrested

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a 54-year-old man on March 20 after a trafficking amount of fentanyl was confiscated during the execution of a search warrant.

Multiple complaints were filed with the police department between January and March 2023 about a man selling narcotics in Decatur. During the course of investigation, a search warrant was obtained by investigators for Tommy Nicholas’ home.

Investigators found two trafficking amounts of fentanyl mixture narcotics and drug paraphernalia at Nicholas’ home. Nicholas was charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and he is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bond.

