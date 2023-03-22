Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Decatur PD officers confiscate trafficking amounts of fentanyl, man arrested

Tommy Nicholas.
Tommy Nicholas.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a 54-year-old man on March 20 after a trafficking amount of fentanyl was confiscated during the execution of a search warrant.

Multiple complaints were filed with the police department between January and March 2023 about a man selling narcotics in Decatur. During the course of investigation, a search warrant was obtained by investigators for Tommy Nicholas’ home.

Investigators found two trafficking amounts of fentanyl mixture narcotics and drug paraphernalia at Nicholas’ home. Nicholas was charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and he is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing $72,000 Corvette in Madison County
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida

Latest News

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened...
Single-vehicle wreck blocks I-65 lanes
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Jury finds man guilty of capital murder after 2018 shooting death of Huntsville 3-year-old
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody