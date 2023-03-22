Athens Fire responding to structure fire on Hwy. 72

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire responded to a structure fire on Hwy. 72 near Kids Mart, to the east of 72/Jefferson Street intersection.

Athens Fire Chief James Hand says the home is a total loss and no one was injured. The home was for sale but not occupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

