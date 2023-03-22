Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Athens Fire responding to structure fire on Hwy. 72

Athens Fire on the scene of structure fire on Hwy. 72
Athens Fire on the scene of structure fire on Hwy. 72(Raggedy Mandy Russell)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire responded to a structure fire on Hwy. 72 near Kids Mart, to the east of 72/Jefferson Street intersection.

Athens Fire Chief James Hand says the home is a total loss and no one was injured. The home was for sale but not occupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Prentess Foster.
Decatur man charged for trafficking illegal drugs
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Two injured in shooting, assault in Lawrence County
Brian Mann was charged for attempted murder on Sept. 2, 2022.
Hartselle man accused of poisoning wife also poisoned himself, investigators say

Latest News

K-9 Officer in Crossville
‘Good boy’: Crossville PD welcomes first narcotics K-9
Medicaid advocates met outside the state house Tuesday.
Medicaid expansion advocates gather at Alabama State House
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing $72,000 Corvette in Madison County
Possible development in Decatur bigger than Guntersville’s city harbor
Upcoming development in Decatur expected to be bigger than City Harbor