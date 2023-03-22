All lanes reopened following wreck on I-65
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 near mile marker 297 blocked multiple lanes on Wednesday afternoon.
As of 6 p.m., all lanes were reopened, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). According to a press release from the ALEA, the wreck happened around 1 p.m. A northbound and a southbound lane were blocked.
