All lanes reopened following wreck on I-65

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 near mile marker 297 blocked multiple lanes on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 6 p.m., all lanes were reopened, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). According to a press release from the ALEA, the wreck happened around 1 p.m. A northbound and a southbound lane were blocked.

