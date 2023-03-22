Deals
Alabama financial experts discuss when it is smarter to rent than to buy

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling spoke with financial experts with The Welch Group to discuss when it makes financial sense to rent as opposed to buy.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to real estate in this current market and having a place to call your own, the decision between buying and renting can be tough.

Jay McGowan with The Welch Group outlines a few instances when renting makes more sense. In short, it comes down to your own unique financial and personal situation.

McGowan explains that it is a challenging market and there are a lot of things to be careful of like high mortgage rates and high home prices. When it comes to home prices, you are looking at spending a lot of money just to get your foot in the door.

“When you purchase a home, there’s typically a large down payment involved,” McGowan said. “It’s not uncommon for this to be 20% down, which will help buyers avoid private mortgage insurance.”

The wealth management expert explains if you are in a situation where you need that capital for other things, like paying down debt, building emergency funds, saving for your future or saving for college, it may make more sense to use that capital towards those goals instead of buying a house.

McGowan goes on to mention why you are on the hook for more than just the mortgage if you purchase a home.

“There’s all those expenses. [The] HVAC unit goes out, there’s $10,000. New roof, there’s another $10,000,” McGowan said. “That stuff adds up, and renters are not on the hook for those expenses.”

The Certified Financial Planner explains there is less of an investment risk when renting and it is much easier to walk away.

“It’s hard to walk away from a bad investment in the home,” McGowan said. “It’s very easy to walk away from a lease or a rental agreement.”

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

