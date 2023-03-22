Deals
48 First Alert Weather Day Friday

Friday is now a 48 First Alert Weather Day. The storm system we have been watching for several days continues to show a potential threat for strong to severe storms beginning late Friday evening and continuing through at least 2am Saturday. Damaging straight line winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat but we do have a concern that a few tornadoes could also form in some areas. Lightning will also be intense and that alone could lead to power outages and isolated damage. Be prepared for possible damage and power outages late Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday. If you are traveling or have outdoor events Friday afternoon the weather should just be windy and warm with temperatures in the lower 80s. Storms will be tracking from west to east late Friday evening. Thursday will be the nicest day of the week with highs near 80. After the storms Friday night we expect a return to dry and mild weather Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s. More storms are expected late Sunday afternoon and some of these storms could produce hail, strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Stay tuned for latest regarding our changing and active weather.
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

