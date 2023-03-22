Deals
15-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing $72,000 Corvette in Madison County

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling spoke with law enforcement officials after a teen allegedly stole and wrecked a pricey Corvette.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 15-year-old is behind bars after allegedly stealing and wrecking a Corvette.

The business owner explains he watched as a minor broke into his car dealership through the window. Feeling hopeless as he watched the teen get the keys, he called 911.

15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the business owner’s quick thinking helped deputies spot the alleged thief.

”In this day and time, what criminals don’t understand is that the new generation of technology is cameras,” Patterson said. “And we’re catching a lot of individuals because of cooperation, not only with the public but with the media as well.”

After spotting the teen and the blue Corvette, deputies attempted to stop him.

“Vehicle pursuits are the last thing we want any of our personnel involved in,” Patterson said.

Deputies and Huntsville Police Officers chased the teen throughout the county until he crashed on an I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Avenue in Huntsville.

Patterson hopes the teen learns from this and turns his life around.

“We hope when he gets to the D-home [Juvenile Detention], they can work out his issues and they can recover from this from down the road,” Patterson said.

No one was injured in the wreck, and the teen has been charged with attempting to elude, burglary and theft of property.

The owner of Patriot Automotive is thankful for the hard work of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Huntsville Police Department for acting so quickly and apprehending the suspect.

