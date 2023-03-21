TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes at Governors, 1st Street closed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has closed all westbound lanes at Governors at 1st Street due to two accidents.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries in the wreck at the intersection of Governors Drive and 1st Street. In the second wreck on Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway, no injuries were reported.

Officials are asking motorists to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated once their is more information.

