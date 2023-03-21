SCOUTED: Our favorite places to shop for glitz and glam in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Florence is a small town with big charm known for it’s history and eclectic style.

If you’re ever in town, Dawn Pumpelly, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is showing us around a couple of her favorite spots to shop!

First up is Parker Bingham Jewelers, a jewelry store with a personal yet “high-touch.” Whether you’re looking for something classic or want to create a customized piece, Parking Bingham can do it all.

Just a few doors down is Marigails. The quaint little shop is the perfect spot to find the latest trends and timeless styles any mother or daughter will love.

Next time you’re in Florence, be sure to pop in!

