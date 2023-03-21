Deals
Pony on the loose causes low-speed foot pursuit in Tuscaloosa

Pony on the loose in Tuscaloosa
Pony on the loose in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in the Tuscaloosa area and live near 30th Avenue East and First Street East, you might have seen a bit of commotion Monday evening.

Tuscaloosa police say they received a call about a small pony in the Alberta neighborhood around 10 p.m.

The four-legged suspect was uncooperative with law enforcement at first, and not at all interested in the pizza crusts or peppermints they offered.

Three Tuscaloosa officers engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit of the pony, following him around the neighborhood for nearly two hours. The officers were finally able to catch the suspect and he was happy to get lots of pets and pose for selfies.

Police are calling the pony, Ginuwine, for now.

Ginuwine is in a safe place and a permanent home has been arranged unless the owner is found.

Call Investigator Hopeman at 205-248-4780 if you know where Ginuwine came from.

