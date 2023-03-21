Police chase ends in crash on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An early Tuesday morning police chase starting in Hazel Green ended with a crash in Huntsville shortly after 4 a.m.

According to a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began on U.S. 231/431 near Grimwood Rd. The deputy said the car was stolen. The Huntsville Police Department assisted with the chase as it moved into the city.

The chase ended as the car wrecked on the I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave. A deputy on the scene said only one man was in the car. No one was injured in the crash.

That man is in custody.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

No further information on the man’s identity or possible charges has been released at this time.

