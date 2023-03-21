One killed in Marshall Co. fire Sunday night

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a house fire Sunday night in Woodville.

According to the Marshall County Coroner, fire departments were dispatched to a house on Butler Mill Road Sunday night.

One man was killed in the fire but the coroner’s office will not identify the male until the family is notified.

