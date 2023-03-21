Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

One killed in Marshall Co. fire Sunday night

According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, one man was killed in a house fire Sunday...
According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, one man was killed in a house fire Sunday night in Woodville.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a house fire Sunday night in Woodville.

According to the Marshall County Coroner, fire departments were dispatched to a house on Butler Mill Road Sunday night.

One man was killed in the fire but the coroner’s office will not identify the male until the family is notified.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
Man crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Prentess Foster.
Decatur man charged for trafficking illegal drugs
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Two injured in shooting, assault in Lawrence County
Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
The crash occurred on Gurley Piuke just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman

Latest News

Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
Man crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Russell Lyn Reatherford
Lauderdale Co. inmate indicted for supplying fentanyl to another inmate
48 First Alert Fundamentals: What to know about flood alerts
More women joining construction work force
More women joining construction work force