Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted for roles in baby’s death
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A mother and her ex-boyfriend were indicted by a Lawrence County jury on March 20 for their alleged roles in the death of a 15-month-old baby in 2021.
Jordan Harmon and Travius Coleman were arrested and charged in January 2022 after Harmon’s baby, Emery Michael-Knox Wilson, was picked up on the side of a highway by first responders on April 11, 2021. Wilson died the next day.
Harmon and Coleman were both indicted by a grand jury for murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment to a child.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.