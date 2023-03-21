Deals
Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted for roles in baby’s death

Jordan Harmon and Travius Coleman were arrested and charged in January 2022 after Harmon’s...
Jordan Harmon and Travius Coleman were arrested and charged in January 2022 after Harmon’s baby, Emery Michael-Knox Wilson, was picked up on the side of a highway by first responders on April 11, 2021.(lcso)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A mother and her ex-boyfriend were indicted by a Lawrence County jury on March 20 for their alleged roles in the death of a 15-month-old baby in 2021.

Jordan Harmon and Travius Coleman were arrested and charged in January 2022 after Harmon’s baby, Emery Michael-Knox Wilson, was picked up on the side of a highway by first responders on April 11, 2021. Wilson died the next day.

Harmon and Coleman were both indicted by a grand jury for murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment to a child.

