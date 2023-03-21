Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted for roles in baby’s death

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A mother and her ex-boyfriend were indicted by a Lawrence County jury on March 20 for their alleged roles in the death of a 15-month-old baby in 2021.

Jordan Harmon and Travius Coleman were arrested and charged in January 2022 after Harmon’s baby, Emery Michael-Knox Wilson, was picked up on the side of a highway by first responders on April 11, 2021. Wilson died the next day.

Harmon and Coleman were both indicted by a grand jury for murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment to a child.

