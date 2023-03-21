How a Hartselle native went from a cancer diagnosis to a Grammy performance

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Running around on acres of her family’s land in Danville, Alabama, Cheyenne Sanchez was a little girl with a big voice.

She grew up singing on the worship team at her church and the Hartselle High School choir. That small town choir was just the beginning of her career.

Last month, Sanchez performed on the Grammy Awards with hundreds of people watching in the audience, and millions watching at home. Sanchez was one of five to be picked from the Maverick City Gospel Choir to perform with Quavo that night.

While her career is now blossoming, she was once sitting in a hospital room questioning a cancer diagnosis. At just 21-years-old, she was told she had papillary thyroid cancer and may never sing again.

After a tough battle, Cheyenne is not only singing, she’s part of one of the biggest music groups in the world.

She’s gone on to perform at the Dove Awards, K-Love Awards and now the Grammys.

To keep up with Cheyenne and more of her amazing work, follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

