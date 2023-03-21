Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Experience Yoga in all your favorite places during Huntsville Yoga Week

Huntsville Yoga Week is happening now through March 26
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Yoga week is fully underway in the Rocket City and that means there is tons to do through Light on Yoga Fitness this week in Huntsville.

Light on Yoga Fitness is focused on bringing yoga to the community in Huntsville and the surrounding areas. Hannah Sledd joined Tennessee Valley Living on Tuesday to talk about the week and why it’s important for people to do yoga.

Throughout Huntsville Yoga Week, free classes will be available in the area for anyone to participate. You can try a class every day of the week now through Sunday with the last class at 10 a.m. at Orion Amphitheater.

For a full schedule, visit lightonyogafitness.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
Man crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Prentess Foster.
Decatur man charged for trafficking illegal drugs
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Two injured in shooting, assault in Lawrence County
Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
The crash occurred on Gurley Piuke just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman