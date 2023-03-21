Experience Yoga in all your favorite places during Huntsville Yoga Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Yoga week is fully underway in the Rocket City and that means there is tons to do through Light on Yoga Fitness this week in Huntsville.

Light on Yoga Fitness is focused on bringing yoga to the community in Huntsville and the surrounding areas. Hannah Sledd joined Tennessee Valley Living on Tuesday to talk about the week and why it’s important for people to do yoga.

Throughout Huntsville Yoga Week, free classes will be available in the area for anyone to participate. You can try a class every day of the week now through Sunday with the last class at 10 a.m. at Orion Amphitheater.

For a full schedule, visit lightonyogafitness.com.

