Escaped inmate charged with damaging Decatur property

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department with the assistance of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office charged an escaped inmate Monday for allegedly damaging property owned by the City of Decatur.

According to officials with the Decatur Police Department, workers arrived at the city maintenance compound on March 6 and noticed a van and gate that had been heavily damaged. Law enforcement was able to identify Jeremy Taylor, 49, as a suspect.

Taylor who was awaiting trial for numerous charges including rape escaped from the Morgan County Jail on March 5. He was recaptured around 1 a.m. on March 6.

According to an official with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor was being held in the Morgan County Jail pending trial. Taylor had been charged with rape, burglary, kidnapping, sodomy and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor was arrested Monday after authorities obtained and executed a warrant. Taylor is being charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

