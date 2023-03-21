Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Escaped inmate charged with damaging Decatur property

Taylor was arrested for allegedly damaging property belonging to the City of Decatur.
Taylor was arrested for allegedly damaging property belonging to the City of Decatur.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department with the assistance of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office charged an escaped inmate Monday for allegedly damaging property owned by the City of Decatur.

According to officials with the Decatur Police Department, workers arrived at the city maintenance compound on March 6 and noticed a van and gate that had been heavily damaged. Law enforcement was able to identify Jeremy Taylor, 49, as a suspect.

Taylor who was awaiting trial for numerous charges including rape escaped from the Morgan County Jail on March 5. He was recaptured around 1 a.m. on March 6.

According to an official with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor was being held in the Morgan County Jail pending trial. Taylor had been charged with rape, burglary, kidnapping, sodomy and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor was arrested Monday after authorities obtained and executed a warrant. Taylor is being charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
Man crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Prentess Foster.
Decatur man charged for trafficking illegal drugs
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Two injured in shooting, assault in Lawrence County
Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
The crash occurred on Gurley Piuke just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman

Latest News

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, one man was killed in a house fire Sunday...
One killed in Marshall Co. fire Sunday night
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
Juvenile crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Russell Lyn Reatherford
Lauderdale Co. inmate indicted for supplying fentanyl to another inmate