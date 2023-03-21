Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Auburn prepares for Gymnastics Regionals

Auburn heading to Los Angeles for 2023 NCAA Regionals
The No. 12 Auburn gymnastics team is officially into the NCAA postseason and will be the No. 3...
The No. 12 Auburn gymnastics team is officially into the NCAA postseason and will be the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Gymnastics Los Angeles Regional held March 29-April 1 in Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The No. 12 Auburn gymnastics team is officially into the NCAA postseason and will be the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Gymnastics Los Angeles Regional held March 29-April 1 in Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA.

The Tigers will kick things off in the NCAA Regional Second Round on Thursday, March 30 and will compete in the afternoon session at 4 p.m. CT against No. 2 seed Utah, Southern Utah and Washington.

“No regional is easy and this one is an especially hard draw,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “UCLA is the top seed and hosting, while Utah has never missed a national championship. Between those two teams as well as a Missouri that has beat us this year, we have our work cut out for us. We need to be on our game and stay in our bubble to be successful.”

“I think it’s a big deal that our team has been through a difficult regional already and has made it to the Final Four,” Graba said. “We have to take it one day at a time, stay focused and perform. The postseason is tough, but we know what it takes to advance.”

The three-day tournament will begin on March 29 with the first round featuring BYU and Boise State. The winner will advance to the second round the following day.

The afternoon session of the second round will feature No. 2 seed Utah, No. 3 seed Tigers, Southern Utah and Washington. The evening session that day will kick off at 9 p.m. CT and will feature top seed and host UCLA, No. 4 seed Missouri, Stanford and the winner from the first round.

The top two teams from each of the two sessions on March 30 will advance to the regional final on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. CT.

The two top squads from the regional final and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Championship, April 13-15, in Fort Worth, Texas. In addition, the top event specialist on each event who is not a part of the advancing team or all-around competitor will advance to the national championship in that event only.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on Gurley Piuke just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Two injured in shooting, assault in Lawrence County
Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped

Latest News

The No. 8 Alabama gymnastics team will travel to Norman, Okla., for the 2023 NCAA Regional...
Alabama gymnastics prepare for Regionals
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) celebrates after their win over Duke in a second-round...
Vols to face Florida Atlantic in Sweet 16
March Madness in Birmingham
Legendary weekend wraps up at Legacy Arena
Ja Morant
Ja Morant eligible to return after 8-game suspension, talks about healing journey in ESPN interview