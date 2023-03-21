Deals
After a frosty start, a little warmer today with more clouds than sun

First Alert Weather
Good morning! After another frosty start to the day, temps rebound to 60° with a mix of sun and...
Good morning! After another frosty start to the day, temps rebound to 60° with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Tonight, not as cold. Low to mid 40s with mostly cloudy conditions. Wednesday, plenty of clouds with a few spotty showers. Near 70°. Clearing Wednesday night will bring on a warm and sunny day for Thursday. Upper 70s to near 80°. A Developing 48 First Alert for Friday. The potential for severe thunderstorms. Stay weather alert! High temps around 80°. The potential for severe storms will continue Friday night. Saturday, after lingering early morning showers, becoming mostly sunny. Low 70s. Sunday, another round of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night. A few storms could be severe. Low 70s. Showers and storms Monday before dry conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
