15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An early Tuesday morning police chase starting in Hazel Green ended with a crash in Huntsville shortly after 4 a.m.

According to a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began on U.S. 231/431 near Grimwood Rd around 3:30 a.m. The Huntsville Police Department assisted with the chase as it moved into the city.

Brent Patterson of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the car was taken from Patriot Automotive in Meridianville. First responding units said it was apparent the suspect had found the keys to a 2016 Z06 Corvette.

The chase ended as the car wrecked on the I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave. A deputy on the scene said a 15-year-old boy was the driver. No one was injured in the crash.

That juvenile is in custody.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

No further information on possible charges has been released at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.