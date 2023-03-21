Deals
15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka and Wade Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An early Tuesday morning police chase starting in Hazel Green ended with a crash in Huntsville shortly after 4 a.m.

According to a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began on U.S. 231/431 near Grimwood Rd around 3:30 a.m. The Huntsville Police Department assisted with the chase as it moved into the city.

Brent Patterson of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the car was taken from Patriot Automotive in Meridianville. First responding units said it was apparent the suspect had found the keys to a 2016 Z06 Corvette.

The chase ended as the car wrecked on the I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave. A deputy on the scene said a 15-year-old boy was the driver. No one was injured in the crash.

That juvenile is in custody.

No further information on possible charges has been released at this time.

