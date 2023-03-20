Two injured in shooting, assault in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting on County Road 134.

Officials say the call came in at 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, they are being airlifted to the hospital.

Deputies then found another person who was involved in the shooting, that person is now receiving medical treatment.

Sheriff Max Sanders says that the department is not actively looking for anyone else concerning the shooting/assault investigation.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.