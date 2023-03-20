Deals
Legendary weekend wraps up at Legacy Arena

Alabama, Auburn highlight weekend of March Madness games in Birmingham
March Madness in Birmingham
March Madness in Birmingham(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a legendary weekend at Legacy Arena with both Alabama and Auburn playing the first two rounds of March Madness.

While the games were played on the hardwood, it was Tide and Tiger fans that both drew the No. 1 seed when it came to convenience in the NCAA Tournament.

“Not only do we get to see one team from our state, we get to see two,” said Alabama alum Daniel Smith.

Fans packed Birmingham’s Legacy Arena when both home state teams won their first-round games on Thursday, leading to another pair of games featuring the Tigers and Crimson Tide on Saturday.

“Brought our tickets last night,” Auburn senior Katrina Hill said.

That’s the luxury you have when you are essentially playing a tournament home game.

“I thought I sat in my last home game a couple of weeks ago,” Auburn senior, Mattie Whitney, said.

“To go to March Madness for the first time as a senior - the atmosphere is unreal,” Auburn senior Michaela Holt said.

The Tigers fell to top-seeded Houston Saturday, finishing their season at 21-13 record in head coach Bruce Pearl’s fifth 20-win season in his last six years at Auburn.

Alabama, meanwhile, rolled to a 73-51 win over Maryland, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Magic City rounds even enticed the littlest of Bama fans.

“I’ve been honored to come to this game and watch Alabama play.” Barrett Campbell said.

And what kid enjoys a long car ride?

“Super close to my house,” Brooks Bone said after riding with his parents from Gadsden.

The home-state advantage was definitely a treat, but it’s only more miles from here on the road to the Final Four.

“I’ve already bought tickets to Louisville, I’ve already got Sweet 16 tickets,” Smith added.

No. 1 seed Alabama will face San Diego State on Friday in Louisville. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

