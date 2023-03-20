Deals
Former Moulton Water Superintendent arrested for alleged forgery

Former Moulton Water Superintendent Jerry Johnson allegedly gave a form with a forged signature...
Former Moulton Water Superintendent Jerry Johnson allegedly gave a form with a forged signature to an employee at the Moulton City Hall.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The former superintendent of Moulton Water was arrested on March 16 for alleged forgery.

In March 2022, Jerry Johnson was placed on administrative leave and eventually fired for alleged harassment and water quality issues.

A letter sent to Johnson in 2022 states he made threats against other city employees.

A complaint filed on March 16 says Johnson allegedly possessed an Alabama Department of Environmental Management water and wastewater operator experience verification form. The form allegedly contained the forged signature of Stanley Nichols. The form was turned into a Moulton City Hall employee to obtain a purchase order to complete the application process.

Johnson was charged with possession of a forged instrument. His bond was set at $2,500.

