Decatur man charged for trafficking illegal drugs

Prentess Foster.
Prentess Foster.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested by Decatur Police Department officers after a trafficking amount of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl was found on March 18.

Prentess Foster, 33, was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs by investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit. Foster was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

