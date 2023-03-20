Deals
Capital murder trial begins for 2018 shooting death of a 3-year-old

3-year-old Livia Robinson was shot while she was asleep on a couch in a home on Murray Road in 2018.
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements are underway in a capital murder case in Madison County.

Martin Evenes is charged in connection to the death of three-year-old Livia Robinson. Livia was shot while she was asleep on a couch in a home on Murray Road in 2018.

3 facing capital murder charges after toddler killed in drive-by shooting

Investigators say an argument on social media escalated and led to the deadly shooting.

During opening statements, attorneys argued Evenes did not intend to kill Livia. If convicted, Evenes would face the death penalty.

Evenes’ girlfriend Brittany Kingston and Dominque Russell are also facing charges for their alleged involvement.

