Attorney General upholds Marshall Co. attempted murder conviction

Marshall County Circuit Court returned a guilty verdict for Alcime in 2021, he then appealed the conviction and on March 17 the attorney general upheld the decision.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Monday that he has upheld an attempted murder conviction from an incident in Marshall County in 2019.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, Shadrack Alcime was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2021.

At the original trial, evidence showed that on Feb. 17, 2019, Alcime almost hit two other drivers in the Albertville area. The drivers then called the police and followed Alcime until the police arrived.

When police stopped Alcime, he left the vehicle and ran from the scene while firing a .45-caliber handgun at an officer. The officer was uninjured in the shooting.

A Marshall County Circuit Court returned a guilty verdict for Alcime in 2021, he then appealed the conviction and on March 17 the attorney general upheld the conviction.

