Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.
Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, the company announced Monday.

Kaufman is perhaps best known for his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “Taxi,” but his wrestling history is deeply connected to Memphis.

Kaufman, a devoted wrestling fan, started an intense rivalry with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the early 1980s.

Their feud included Kaufman running over Lawler with a car in the WMC parking lot, and a famous appearance on Late Night with David Letterman where Lawler slapped Kaufman, who was already in a neck brace from a previous encounter.

Kaufman would also compete at the Mid-South Coliseum, taunting the Memphis audience and offering $1,000 to any woman who could pin him.

Kaufman died in 1984 due to lung cancer.

WWE has not announced who will induct Kaufman. Lawler was hospitalized last month after having a stroke at his Florida home.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on Gurley Piuke just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
Alabama lawmakers preparing to introduce sports gambling bills at next legislative session
Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Huntsville PD identifies man killed in attempted car theft shooting at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station

Latest News

Moulton Water Superintendent arrested for alleged forgery
French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, center, arrive...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Dept. investment rule
Two injured in shooting, assault in Lawrence County
Decatur man charged for trafficking illegal drugs