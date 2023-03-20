After a cold morning, a cool afternoon for the 1st day of Spring

Good morning! A cold start to the day with temps in the 20s will warm to the low 50s with mostly sunny conditions. The Spring Equinox will happen at 4:24 P.M. Happy Spring! Tonight, cold temps again. Not as cold as Monday morning, but temps Tuesday morning dipping into the low to mid 30s. Another Freeze Warning issued for Tuesday morning. After a cold start, milder temps Tuesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps reach the 60s. Tuesday night, cloudy with low temps in the 40s. Wednesday, an isolated shower, otherwise sun mixed with clouds. Near 70°. Near 80° Thursday and mostly sunny. Friday remains warm with temps in the 70s but stay weather alert for the potential for strong thunderstorms. Saturday, mainly dry and sunny. Mid to upper 60s. After a dry Sunday, another chance for showers and storms at night that will continue for Monday. High temps Sunday and Monday around 70°.

