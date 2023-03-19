Sunny, cold & breezy for Sunday

Good morning! A Freeze Warning for the area this morning. It will be another sunny, breezy and cool day. Cooler than yesterday with temps stuck in the 40s all afternoon. More cold tonight. Another Freeze Warning with temps dipping into the 20s. Monday, Happy Spring! Spring officially arrives at 4:24 P.M., but not feeling very Spring-like. A cold morning and a cool afternoon. Temps around 50° with mostly sunny conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly dry, a few showers Wednesday. Warmer both days. Temps in the 60s. Thursday, very warm and mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s. Friday, warm, humid and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be strong. High temps in the 70s. Saturday and Sunday, after a dry Saturday another round of thunderstorms Sunday. High temps both days in the mid to upper 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.