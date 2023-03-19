Deals
Sunny, cold & breezy for Sunday

First Alert Weather
Good morning! A Freeze Warning for the area this morning. It will be another sunny, breezy and...
Good morning! A Freeze Warning for the area this morning. It will be another sunny, breezy and cool day. Cooler than yesterday with temps stuck in the 40s all afternoon. More cold tonight. Another Freeze Warning with temps dipping into the 20s. Monday, Happy Spring! Spring officially arrives at 4:24 P.M., but not feeling very Spring-like. A cold morning and a cool afternoon. Temps around 50° with mostly sunny conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly dry, a few showers Wednesday. Warmer both days. Temps in the 60s. Thursday, very warm and mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s. Friday, warm, humid and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be strong. High temps in the 70s. Saturday and Sunday, after a dry Saturday another round of thunderstorms Sunday. High temps both days in the mid to upper 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
