Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman

The crash occurred on Gurley Piuke just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
The crash occurred on Gurley Piuke just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash that occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday night killed a 21-year-old Huntsville woman.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Megan Whitehall, 21, was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry which left the road and struck a tree.

Officials with ALEA say that crash occurred on Gurley Pike, about two miles northwest of Gurley. According to ALEA, Whitehall was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Huntsville PD identifies man killed in attempted car theft shooting at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Seniors to be cast out of community center.
‘It’s just real sad’: Seniors forced out of Baileyton community center
Top Name Artists in Tribute show
New artists named for George Jones tribute show in Huntsville
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

Good morning! There’s a Freeze Warning for the area Sunday morning. It will be another sunny,...
Sunny, cold and breezy for Sunday
Alabama lawmakers preparing to introduce sports gambling bills at next legislative session
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Sunny, breezy Saturday with cool temperatures
Happy Saturday! It’s a frosty start to Saturday with temperatures in the 30s. There will be...
Sunny, breezy Saturday with cool temperatures