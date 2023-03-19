Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Police: 4 people shot in Chicago restaurant by 3 men outside

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the...
The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized in good condition after being shot when three men opened fire into a Chicago restaurant, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in a thigh, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot in their legs, and a 29-year-old woman was grazed in one of her ears, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Fish & Chicken in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the restaurant, WBBM-TV reported.

No arrests were reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on Gurley Piuke just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman
Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Huntsville PD identifies man killed in attempted car theft shooting at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Top Name Artists in Tribute show
New artists named for George Jones tribute show in Huntsville
Seniors to be cast out of community center.
‘It’s just real sad’: Seniors forced out of Baileyton community center

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion to rein in turmoil
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
New species of orchid found in gardens, planters in Japan