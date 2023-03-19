Another Hard Freeze Overnight | Warm-Up for Your First Week of Spring

Happy Sunday! After a frigidly cold start this morning, temperatures have struggled to warm up this afternoon with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Some breezes out of the north are making it feel even colder, so make sure you are dressing in multiple layers through the rest of the day. Temperatures will once again plummet this evening quickly with overnight lows falling back into the low and mid 20s. Another Freeze Warning will take effect at 9:00 p.m. and extend through 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. Feels like temperatures Monday morning could be as low as the teens, so winter coats will likely be needed for the early morning commute.

Monday is the first day of spring and spring officially arrives at 4:24 p.m. However, it won’t be feeling very spring-like with a cool afternoon in store. Expect highs around 50 degrees and mostly sunny conditions with a steady warm-up through the rest of the week. We’ll stay mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures will be approaching close to seasonal averages with highs back in the 60s.

By Thursday, temperatures will be above normal in the mid to upper 70s and we look to stay rain-free. Friday will be another warm day with more humidity before thunderstorms arrive late in the day. Strong to severe storms are possible with this next system, so we’ll need to monitor closely. Keep checking back for further updates!

