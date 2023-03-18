Deals
Sunny, breezy & cool today

First Alert Weather
Happy Saturday and a frosty start this morning with temps in the 30s. Increasing clouds later...
Happy Saturday and a frosty start this morning with temps in the 30s. Increasing clouds later today. high temperature around 50°. Tonight, another Freeze Warning for the area. Temps in the 20s with just a few clouds. Another cold start to the day Sunday and even with plenty of sunshine temps will struggle in the 40s during the afternoon. More cold Sunday night. Another night in the 20s. Monday, Spring arrives at 4:24 P.M. and it will be another cold morning followed by a cool afternoon. Low 50s. Tuesday, near 60° and sunny. Isolated showers Wednesday. temps in the 60s. Higher chance for rain late week, especially Friday. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High temps well into the 70s and possible nudging 80° Thursday. At this time, the following weekend starts dry Saturday before more showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. High temps mid to upper 60s both days.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
