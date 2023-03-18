Deals
Cullman Co. contestant wins Alabama Spelling Bee

Stephen Briscoe
Stephen Briscoe(Cullman County Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Stephen Briscoe of Hanceville Middle School just won the 2023 Alabama Spelling Bee.

According to Ty Watwood, of Cullman County Schools, this is the first time Cullman County’s representative has won the state spelling bee since 1988.

Stephen Briscoe
Stephen Briscoe(Cullman County Schools)

Stephen’s winning word: Schnell.

Congratulations Stephen!

