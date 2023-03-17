You’ll dance a jig after these St. Patrick’s Day drinks from Yellowhammer Brewing
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day and we’re checking out some drinks that will have you feelin’ pretty lucky!
Yellowhammer Brewing in Huntsville is celebrating the holiday with a fun lineup of drinks!
Bartender Diana showed Payton how to make the Shamrocked Punch and showed off some green beer and a tasty Irish Coffee Shooter.
These drinks and more will be flowing all night long at Yellowhammer!
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.