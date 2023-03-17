Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

You’ll dance a jig after these St. Patrick’s Day drinks from Yellowhammer Brewing

We're learning how to make a Shamrocked Cocktail
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day and we’re checking out some drinks that will have you feelin’ pretty lucky!

Yellowhammer Brewing in Huntsville is celebrating the holiday with a fun lineup of drinks!

Bartender Diana showed Payton how to make the Shamrocked Punch and showed off some green beer and a tasty Irish Coffee Shooter.

These drinks and more will be flowing all night long at Yellowhammer!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Guntersville man, Crossville man killed in Union Grove crash
Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Attempted car theft ends in shooting death at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station
Mike Blakely
Retired judge to preside over next case involving ex-Limestone County Sheriff
Fire
String of fires across Madison County have residents on edge