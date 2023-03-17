Travel TVL: How to eat, drink and beach in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Travel TVL has returned to kickstart your 2023 vacation plans with a trip to the white beaches of Pensacola, Florida!

The beaches are a main draw for visitors to Pensacola, but on this edition of Travel TVL, you’ll get ideas for other important landmarks and restaurants throughout the city!

Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier

The Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier is 1,471 feet long and it gives beachgoers a fantastic view up-and-down the beach. It is right in the middle of all things happening in Pensacola Beach. So, if you’re looking for somewhere to fish or just walk around, the Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier is the place to go.

Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

There are tons of shops and restaurants at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk! If you’re looking for a nice, cool drink on a perfect beach day, then head over to Bamboo Willies to try out their staple, the Bushwacker.

Fort Pickens

Fort Pickens is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. This fort was completed in the 1830s and was constructed to defend Pensacola Bay. This old fort is a historic landmark that you sure don’t want to miss while in the area.

National Naval Aviation Museum

The National Naval Aviation Museum gives an in-depth look at that history of naval aviation in the United States. You can see a wide variety of aircraft from the history of naval aviation, including the Blue Angels!

Joe Patti’s Seafood

Joe Patti’s Seafood is another staple of Pensacola you don’t want to miss. Joe Patti’s Seafood has existed on Pensacola Bay since the early 1930s. There is a wide variety of fish, shrimp or any kind of seafood you’re in the mood for. Even if you aren’t looking to buy some seafood, Joe Patti’s Seafood is a place you must see before you leave.

Flora-Bama

A little further away in Perdido Key sits arguably one of the most famous beach bars in the United States, Flora-Bama. Nestled right on the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama provides visitors with great drinks, good food and lots of music. Every day of the year, there is live music at Flora-Bama. Throughout the year there are events going on like Bulls on the Beach, the Interstate Mullet Toss and Beach Party and so much more!

Palafox Street

Palafox Street is in the heart of downtown Pensacola. This downtown district has something for everyone from food trucks, restaurants, bars and shops. There is always something to do on Palafox Street.

Pensacola Bay Brewery

The Pensacola Bay Brewery is in the middle of the historic district of downtown Pensacola. There is a wide variety of breweries in Pensacola, but Pensacola Bay Brewery is one of the best! It is the perfect place to grab a craft beer and hangout with friends and family.

The Fish House

The Fish House is one of the premier seafood restaurants in Pensacola! There is so much on the menu to choose from with seafood, steak, sushi and more! However, no matter what you get, you must try the Grits à Ya Ya, a Pensacola staple.

Native Café

Native Café is home to many breakfast staples, but there isn’t a better breakfast dish than the crab cakes eggs benedict. There are favorites like pancakes, omelets and tons more. Native Café is open Tuesday-Sunday from 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

