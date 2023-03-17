Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Sustainable staples for your kitchen and on the go

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re always looking for more ways to be a little more sustainable in our every day lives.

And if it helps the Earth and our wallet? We’re in.

Brandy Booth from Lemon and Lavender is showing us some easy ways to make attainable and sustainable changes. This month, we’re focusing on kitchen essentials and things you can pack up when you’re on the go!

For more great sustainable ideas and shopping, follow along with Lemon and Lavender on Instagram, Facebook and visit the Lemon and Lavender website, lemonandlavendermadison.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Guntersville man, Crossville man killed in Union Grove crash
Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Attempted car theft ends in shooting death at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station
Mike Blakely
Retired judge to preside over next case involving ex-Limestone County Sheriff
Fire
String of fires across Madison County have residents on edge