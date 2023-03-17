Showers & breezy today. Cold & sunny for the weekend.

Happy Friday and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! A rainy and breezy day with temps around 60° early, falling to the 40s by evening. Showers will taper off late-day/evening. A few clouds and cold tonight. Temps around 30° and a Freeze Watch issued for the area. Saturday and Sunday, plenty of sun both days, but cold. Around 50° Saturday, near 50° Sunday. Overnight low temps in the 20s. Likely more Weather Alerts will be issued for the cold mornings this weekend. Spiring arrives Monday, but not feeling very “Springlike”. Low 50s after a cold start with sunny conditions Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday, a chance for showers both days. Back to the 60s by Wednesday. The chance for rain will continue for the end of the week. Temps warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.