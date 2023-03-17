Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Shooting investigation underway at gas station near AL-53, Mastin Lake Rd.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka and Wade Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting investigation on AL-53 on Friday morning.

According to a sergeant at the scene, HPD units responded to the area of AL-53 near Mastin Lake Rd. shortly after 6 a.m. on March 17.

One person was found in a car with life-threatening injuries. One person has been detained.

WAFF has a crew at the scene gathering more information as the investigation continues.

WAFF's Megan Plotka is on the scene

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Guntersville man, Crossville man killed in Union Grove crash
Mike Blakely
Retired judge to preside over next case involving ex-Limestone County Sheriff
Fire
String of fires across Madison County have residents on edge
City Harbor Developments
New developments are on the way for Guntersville’s City Harbor

Latest News

Shooting investigation underway at gas station on AL-53 in Huntsville
Police said Jennifer Long, 41, was charged in the stabbing death of her 8-year-old son.
Neighbor in ‘total shock’ after Hartselle woman accused of killing 8-year-old son
Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Huntsville Police investigating shooting at gas station AL-53