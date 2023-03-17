Shooting investigation underway at gas station near AL-53, Mastin Lake Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting investigation on AL-53 on Friday morning.

We’re on the scene at the Chevron on Mastin Lake & Ardmore Hwy after a person was found in a car with gunshot wounds. Someone is detained right now. Be careful if you’re coming this way! We’re waiting for a Sargent to come to the scene with more information. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/yUY9jw0PkL — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) March 17, 2023

According to a sergeant at the scene, HPD units responded to the area of AL-53 near Mastin Lake Rd. shortly after 6 a.m. on March 17.

One person was found in a car with life-threatening injuries. One person has been detained.

WAFF has a crew at the scene gathering more information as the investigation continues.

WAFF's Megan Plotka is on the scene

