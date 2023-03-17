Shooting investigation underway at gas station near AL-53, Mastin Lake Rd.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting investigation on AL-53 on Friday morning.
According to a sergeant at the scene, HPD units responded to the area of AL-53 near Mastin Lake Rd. shortly after 6 a.m. on March 17.
One person was found in a car with life-threatening injuries. One person has been detained.
WAFF has a crew at the scene gathering more information as the investigation continues.
