Relatable family mixups come to life on stage in Theatre Huntsville’s ‘Stick Fly’

See "Stick Fly" in Huntsville March 17 - 19 and March 23 - 26
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Family can be messy, especially for the the LeVays, the family portrayed in Theatre Huntsville’s production of “Stick Fly.”

The story follows the LeVays, a wealthy African-American family who is coming together for a weekend away at their Martha’s Vineyard home.

When the brothers Kent and Flip both bring their respective ladies, the mansion isn’t so comfortable anymore.

A weekend of rest and some fun and games tangles with class, race and identity politics in this contemporary comedy of manners.

You can see the show for yourself when it takes the stage at the Von Braun Center Playhouse, March 17-19 and 23-26.

For more information and tickets, visit thtix.xom.

