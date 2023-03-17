Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Oldest animal at zoo, Mr. Pickles, becomes first-time father at 90 years old

Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for...
Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for the first time.(Houston Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - The oldest animal at the Houston Zoo is a first-time father.

Officials with the zoo said Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise, has become a proud dad for the first time after three radiated eggs recently hatched.

According to the zoo, Mr. Pickles has been at the zoo for 36 years with his companion, Mrs. Pickles, since 1996.

The new tortoise babies are named Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeno. They will remain behind the scenes until big enough to join their parents.

Zookeepers said the new hatchlings came as a surprise with them spotting Mrs. Pickles laying the eggs during closing time.

According to the zoo staff, they had to move the eggs to a safe spot because the soil isn’t hospitable for Madagascar native tortoises and the eggs were unlikely to hatch on their own.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Huntsville PD identifies man killed in attempted car theft shooting at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Guntersville man, Crossville man killed in Union Grove crash
Car drives through a building in south Huntsville
Car strikes Huntsville hair salon for 2nd time in less than a year
Mike Blakely
Retired judge to preside over next case involving ex-Limestone County Sheriff

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
‘I’M BACK!’: Trump returns to Facebook after reinstatement
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Huntsville PD identifies man killed in attempted car theft shooting at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station
A group helps Ukrainians reunite with their children taken to Russia. (CNN, TELEGRAM/ARTEK,...
Ukraine: Reuniting parents with children taken to Russia
Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
LIVE: Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day