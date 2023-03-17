New artists named for George Jones tribute show in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The wife of late country singer George Jones announced six new artists for a tribute show in Huntsville at the Von Braun Center. The show “Still Playing Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones” is at the VBC on April 25, 2023. Tickets went on sale on Friday. Some of the new artists joining the tour are Aaron Lewis, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, Dillon Carmichael, Gretchen Wilson, Joe Nichols, Randy Travis and Sara Evans.

Nancy Jones told WAFF she is thankful for all the artists who participate to honor her late husband, George.

Many other well-known names are in the show including Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna.

There is also a separate VIP dinner the night before on April 24. Tickets are $200 a person.

