Move over ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Ranch America’ shows you the real life of an American cowboy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - From Montana to Tennessee, cowboys, and girls, all over the country are hard at work.

Whether you’ve seen every episode of ‘Yellowstone’ or work on a farm, “Ranch America” is sure to add a fresh perspective to what you watch on tv and what you put on the dinner table.

The new Outdoor Channel show takes you on a ride with real life cattle ranchers, cowboy and rodeo communities, working horses, cattle dogs and the remarkable landscape of America’s ranching lifestyle.

While most of the show was filmed in different communities out west, most of the crew is from right here in the Tennessee Valley. 4 Mile Post Video Production is a media company based out of Huntsville. The Alabama friends saddled up for a new kind of ride in order to bring “Ranch America” to life.

Think you know what it takes to compete in a rodeo or get meat in local markets? Think again.

You can watch “Ranch America” Monday nights on Outdoor Channel. You can also stream the show on FrndlyTV.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.