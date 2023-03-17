Marion County man accused of killing his father, dog

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Marion County is accused of killing his own father, according to police.

Authorities say a 911 call came in at 5:19 a.m. March 15 requesting assistance at the residence concerning a man and a dog down.

Police say Tracy Poling was shot and killed, along with his dog, which was found lying beside him. Both Tracy Poling and the dog were shot with a handgun, according to Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams.

Tracy Poling’s 28-year-old son, Austin Poling, who also lives in the residence, has been charged with murder and cruelty to animals.

The sheriff explained that Austin Poling was not at the residence when law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived on the scene. After law enforcement conducted a search of the area, Austin Poling was located and taken into custody. He was found walking along Highway 187 in Hamilton not far from the crime scene.

Austin Poling was transported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office where he was arrested and charged with murder and cruelty to animals.

He is being held in the county jail in lieu of a bond totaling $160,000-$150,000 on the murder charge and $10,000 on the cruelty to animals charge.

