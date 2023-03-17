Jackson Co. man sentenced to 60 years for the murder of his wife in 2019

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County man, who was convicted in the 2019 murder of her wife, was sentenced on Thursday.

Jeremiah Nix was indicted by a Jackson County Grandy Jury for the murder of his wife Candus Bowes during the Winter Term of 2019.

On Feb. 13, a jury tried Nix for the offense and on Feb 15, he announced that he would withdraw his previous “not guilty” plea and enter a “guilty” plea for murder.

Following his guilty plea, the court adjudged Nix guilty of murder and set the sentencing hearing for Mar. 16.

The state requested restitution be ordered to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission (ACVCC) of $5,744.00 as reimbursement of funeral expenses.

On top of the reimbursement, Nix is ordered to pay a Crime Victim Compensation Assessment in the amount of $10,000, a $60,000 fine, all court costs and reimburse the State the fees and expenses of his court-appointed attorneys.

